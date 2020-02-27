Lady Gaga drops futuristic teaser for long-awaited new single Stupid Love

Lady Gaga has teased her fans with a short preview clip from her new single Stupid Love.

The US singer-songwriter, whose new track will be released on Friday, posted a short video on social media in which she appears to be in a dystopian-inspired sci-fi setting.

In a futuristic warrior guise, she wears a pink metallic bikini, has metallic details across her chin, cheeks and forehead and also sports bright pink hair.

“STUPID LOVE” THE SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO OUT FRIDAY 2/28 AT MIDNIGHT ET pic.twitter.com/nLWI3LXCHe — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 27, 2020

Gaga, 33, stands in a desolate desert-style location while backed by a troupe of colourfully clad dancers in the 52 second-long clip, which is accompanied by instrumental music.

She is seen singing towards the end of the teaser, although she is not heard, and the words “All I ever wanted was love” appear on the screen.

The pop star has also posted a picture on Twitter and Instagram, showing her with the same pink hair and facial ornaments while wearing large, heavily decorated metal shoulder pads.

Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, told her fans earlier this week that her new single will be released on Friday.

It will be the first song from her forthcoming sixth album, dubbed #LG6 by the star.

In March, Gaga revealed that she was working on her new album, her first since 2016’s Joanne.

In 2019 she was nominated for the best actress Oscar for her starring role in the film A Star Is Born opposite Bradley Cooper.

She won the best original song Oscar for Shallow from the film.