Jeremy Kyle to make comeback ‘soon’

Jeremy Kyle will be “back soon to have his say”, his new management company has said.

The TV star’s comeback was teased in a post on Instagram by celebrity agency The Can Group, who said Kyle “exclusively signed” to them after he battled “the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy” over the past year.

They praised Kyle’s “hugely successful eponymous talk show” – which was taken off the air by ITV last year following the death of a guest – as well as his work on prime-time TV, including his investigative show The Kyle Files.

The post continued: “Jeremy’s runaway UK success was the catalyst for two syndicated US series as well as stints presenting two other ITV juggernauts, This Morning and Good Morning Britain.

“Jeremy first came to prominence as a Sony Award-winning radio host who changed the game at BRMB, Virgin Radio, Capital FM, talkSPORT and talkRADIO. Known for his honest, engaging opinions, Jeremy has also authored numerous columns for The Sun and a bestselling book for Hodder & Stoughton.

“A committed father and family man, he’s also a cancer survivor who has miraculously just welcomed a new son (and grandson!) into the world.

“And after a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say: WATCH THIS SPACE! #jeremykyle #thecangroup #talentmanagement #watchthisspace.”

Advertising

No further details of Kyle’s plans were revealed.

His controversial talk show, a regular fixture in the TV schedules since 2005, was cancelled in May last year after an outcry following the death of guest Steve Dymond.

Kyle, 54, was asked to appear before MPs but did not do so, while MPs accused ITV Studios of “corporate failure of responsibility”.

The issue of aftercare was already in the spotlight following the deaths of former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.