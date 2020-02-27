Government to look at impact of new technologies and streaming on radio

A Government review into the future of radio will assess the impact of streaming and new technologies on the industry.

It aims to protect the future of radio and will examine listener trends in the industry, as well as how media organisations should adapt in line with new challenges and opportunities over the next decade.

The industry has been altered by smart speakers in homes and online audio platforms, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The terms of reference of the review have been agreed between the department and media organisations in the radio industry.

The focus of the review was agreed between DCMS and the industry (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Media Minister John Whittingdale said: “Ever since Chelmsford in Essex became the birthplace of radio in 1920, radio has demonstrated its ability to adapt and compete with new technologies.

“I’m very pleased to bring together key partners so that we can collectively look ahead to ensure a vibrant and sustainable future for the UK’s cherished radio and audio sector.”

The review will be published in March next year.

Travis Baxter, content and external affairs director at Bauer Media, which operates Absolute Radio and Kiss FM, said: “Digital innovation is delivering great opportunities for the radio industry and digital listening continues to grow apace.

“Now is the time to ensure we work together to assess and understand the wider future landscape and harness the full potential of existing and new technologies for a vibrant UK radio and audio sector.”