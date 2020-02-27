Courteney Cox opens up on Friends reunion special

Courteney Cox has promised fans that the Friends reunion special will be “fantastic”.

After years of rumours, it was finally confirmed last week that the beloved TV comedy’s six stars are coming back for an unscripted episode on the HBO Max streaming service.

Cox, who played chef Monica Geller throughout the show’s 10-year run, will be joined by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

.@FriendsTV cast will reunite for an exclusive @HBOMax special. The unscripted cast reunion special will be available at the launch of HBOMax, along with all 236 episodes of the @TheEmmys-winning series: https://t.co/rUqiP6qv5f pic.twitter.com/5NAE9jRi3k — HBO Max PR (@HBOMaxPR) February 21, 2020

Speaking with comedian Kevin Nealon on his Hiking With Kevin webseries, Cox said the reunion will be “great”.

She said: “So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited. We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great.

“But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

The reunion special will take place on the show’s original stage at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California.

While fans have spoken of their excitement for the episode, Cox, 55, said her “ideal” reunion took place late last year, when the six cast members met up for dinner.

She said: “I don’t know how many years it was, maybe 15 years – and we finally all got together and had dinner.

“And when we get together, which is never – it only happened… it just doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show – it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard.”

The Friends special will be available in the US when HBO Max launches in May. It is not yet known when it will arrive in the UK.