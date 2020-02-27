Britney Spears shares video of the moment she broke her foot while dancing

Britney Spears has shared a video of the moment she broke her foot while dancing – featuring a loud crack.

The pop singer, 38, said she had not danced for six months and was going “full throttle” when she fractured a metatarsal.

In the footage – shared on Instagram – Spears is dancing energetically when a loud snap rings out and she crumples to the floor.

Explaining what happened, the star said: “I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot!!!!

“And yes… I know I’m barefoot… don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here… sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!”

The video, shared with Spears’s 23 million Instagram followers, features the Toxic singer in a yellow sports bra and black shorts while dancing to the Kings Of Leon hit Sex On Fire.

Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari revealed earlier this month that she had broken her foot and posted a selfie of the pair in hospital.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl,” Asghari captioned the post.

“My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off.”