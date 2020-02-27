Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo urge US voter registration

Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo are among the stars urging people to register to vote in the upcoming US election.

They are joined by famous faces including Charlize Theron, Shia LaBeouf, Laura Dern, Adam Sandler and Chris Evans in a video for US magazine W.

Pitt opens the video saying: “I vote because I believe in change.” This is repeated by a string of stars, before Evans appears and says: “My name is Chris. Register to vote and be heard,” which is then also repeated by others.

The black and white clip, directed by Lynn Hirschberg, ends with LaBeouf saying: “Go vote,” and displays the web address for voter registration in the US.

Also making appearances in the video are Jodie Turner-Smith, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Awkwafina, Dakota Fanning, Antonio Banderas, Zoey Deutch and Taylor Russell.

The US will go to the polls for a presidential election on November 3.