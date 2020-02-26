Viral Tube singer Charlotte Awbery performs Shallow on Ellen

A British singer who went viral after she was filmed singing Lady Gaga’s hit song Shallow has performed the track on US TV.

Charlotte Awbery, from Essex, became a hit online when footage emerged of her singing at a London Tube station.

She was approached by a man with a mic who asked her to “finish the lyrics” and belted out Shallow, which featured in the film A Star Is Born.

.@CharlotteAwbery sang Shallow in a subway station and on my show. More than 60 million views later she’s officially off the deep end. pic.twitter.com/WIsTj5LJxj — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 26, 2020

Awbery appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and performed Shallow live before chatting with the host – who dismissed claims the stunt had been staged.

Awbery, who works as a singer full-time performing at weddings, pubs and bars, told how her Instagram following had rocketed from 4,000 to 479,000, including Ariana Grande.

Reflecting on her overnight success, she said: “My dad has always said to me, just sing, wherever you are, never ever give up. He’s right.”

The man behind the stunt, a content creator named Kevin, was seated in the Ellen show audience and explained how the moment happened.

He said: “I was out in London for about two weeks approaching so many different random people and then I came across Charlotte and she just blew me away.”

DeGeneres, a host known for her generosity towards her studio guests, handed a delighted Awbery a year-long pass on the London Tube and £10,000 in cash.