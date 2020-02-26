Top Boy second series confirmed on Netflix

Top Boy will return to Netflix for a second series.

The drama was revived on the streaming service last year after rapper Drake found out the Channel 4 crime drama had been axed after two seasons.

Original cast members Ashley Walters and Kano will return, as well as Little Simz, who joined the cast for the new outing, and Micheal Ward, who recently won the Bafta rising star award.

A post on the show’s Twitter account said: “We’re back. TOP BOY Season 2 begins filming this spring.

“@AshleyWalters82, @TheRealKano, @onlymikes_ and @LittleSimz will return as Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley. Stay tuned.”

Before the first series launched on Netflix, Drake said he wanted to bring the show back because it reminded him of where he grew up in Toronto.

He said: “I was watching it on YouTube and I really became attached to it, I became attached to the characters, the story really drew me in.

Drake attending the UK premiere of Top Boy (Ian West/PA)

“I think there are so many parallels between Toronto and London; obviously we don’t have the same accent but we speak the same, so it reminded me of people I grew up with or guys that I know and situations that I’ve witnessed.

“I just really felt super-connected right away and then it disappeared on me and I was like ‘Whoa, wait, what happened?’ I had to do my research and I found out it had been ultimately cancelled.

“I brought it up to my brother and my manager, my partner in crime who always is the best facilitator I know, and if anybody could get it done, he could get it done.

“And I said ‘We should try and bring this back, I think the entire UK would appreciate it’ and at first it was just for me, I was like ‘I need this back’, and then I realised how much it meant to so many people.

“Of course you mention something to him and he’s going to go full throttle 100%, so next thing I knew we were sitting in a room with Netflix and here we are.”