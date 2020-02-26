Orange Is The New Black’s Laura Prepon welcomes ‘bundle of love’

Orange Is The New Black star Laura Prepon has told of her joy at welcoming another baby.

It is the second child for the American actress, 39, and husband Ben Foster, also an actor known for roles in the films 3:10 To Yuma and Hell Or High Water.

Prepon announced the news on her Instagram page with a picture of herself cuddling and kissing her new arrival.

She wrote: “Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Among those congratulating her was US comic Chelsea Handler, who wrote: “Happy birthday to mommy and baby!! Love you.”

The previous day, Prepon had taken to Instagram to share a video in which she said she was going on maternity leave and would be taking a break from posting videos on YouTube, adding that her baby was due “any day now”.

According to US entertainment publication People, Prepon and Foster’s second child is a boy.

Prepon, who played Alex Vause in Netflix’s popular prison comedy-drama Orange Is The New Black from 2013 until 2019 and also starred in That ’70s Show, and Foster, 39, had daughter Ella in 2017.

She and Foster tied the knot in 2018 having been an item since 2016.