Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis scoops RTS Award for car-crash interview with Andrew

Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis has been named network presenter of the year at the Royal Television Society Awards for her jaw-dropping interview with the Duke of York.

The Andrew interview, in which he was grilled over his relationship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, won scoop of the year while the BBC’s flagship current affairs show was also named daily news programme of the year.

In announcing Maitlis as the winner of presenter of the year, judges said: “In a year of political chaos, her nose for nonsense led to bruising encounters with politicians and her interview with a member of the Royal family will live on in history.”

Emily Maitlis was named network presenter of the year for her car-crash interview with the Duke of York (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA)

Newsnight’s bombshell interview with Andrew at Buckingham Palace made headlines around the world, was branded a “car crash” for the prince and was followed by his withdrawal from public duties.

Victoria Derbyshire had been nominated for presenter of the year after her programme was axed by the BBC due to cuts.

Overall, the corporation won 10 of the 19 categories during Wednesday’s ceremony in London, followed by Sky News on five.

For Sama, the Oscar-nominated documentary, won in the international current affairs category.

Judges praised the Bafta-winning film as “outstanding”, adding that co-director and narrator Waad Al-Kateab old her story, combining the intimate with the macro, with breathtaking courage, stamina and determination. Already a winner of many awards, here is another”.

Broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour won the outstanding contribution award.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Sky News presenter Anna Botting.