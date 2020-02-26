Macaulay Culkin joins cast for tenth series of American Horror Story

Macaulay Culkin will join Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates for the tenth series of American Horror Story, it has been announced.

The show’s creator Ryan Murphy announced the cast list with a video on Instagram, set to the tune of Orville Peck’s Dead Of Night.

The Home Alone star has made television appearances over the years but this will be his first series regular role on the small screen.

The new series will see the return of a number of staples of the franchise, including Paulson and Evan Petes, who both sat out last season for the first time on the series.

The upcoming episodes will also see the return of previous season stars Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.

Each season of the show is conceived as a self-contained miniseries, following a different set of characters and settings but frequently uses returning cast members in new roles.

The most recent series of the anthology horror series, which was created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk, was set in the summer of 1984.

Previous series have been subtitled Coven, Asylum, Freak Show and Roanoke.