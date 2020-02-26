Konnie Huq explains why she has not bought new clothes for 10 years

Konnie Huq has said she has not bought new clothes in 10 years, and she is still the same size she was at 18.

The former Blue Peter presenter said her husband, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, buys clothes frequently online and she joked she must “compensate” for that.

Huq, 44, told ITV’s Loose Women: “I’m still the same size I was when I was 18 years old… and basically when you’re on something like Blue Peter, or on telly in general, you get clothes bought for you.”

Do you think you could go ten years without buying any new clothes? ? Konnie Huq tells the #LooseWomen how she's managed to make the most of her wardrobe – even from her Blue Peter days! pic.twitter.com/lHJyG5UGdg — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 26, 2020

Asked if she was dressed in clothes for her appearance on the lunchtime show from when she worked on Blue Peter, Huq said she was wearing a cardigan from several years ago.

During her stint on the programme, a quote popped up on screen from her which said: “I’ve not bought any clothes for 10 years.”

She said she is a fan of “mending and making do”.

Huq, who was the longest-serving female host of Blue Peter having appeared from 1997 until 2008, said Brooker is “the complete opposite” of her when it comes to clothes.

Advertising

“He’s more the norm in that everything’s so easy these days that you can order online,” she said.

“That’s why I’m so extreme, in a weird way you yin and yang when you get together.

Konnie Huq and Charlie Brooker (Ian West/PA

“I’m quite a messy person and he’s a really messy person, so by default I’m kind of a tidy person, so otherwise the house would be chaos.”

Asked about his carbon footprint, Huq joked: “As always with us women we always have to compensate.”

Huq, who has two children with the TV writer and satirist, appeared on the programme to talk about the International Women’s Day parkrun events, happening on March 7, in a bid to get more women to take part in the running events across the country.