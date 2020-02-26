Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in heated row in KUWTK trailer

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian appear to come to blows in the latest teaser for the family’s reality TV show.

The sisters – who have had bitter on-screen arguments previously – confront each other in the season 18 trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“You have nothing to say!” Kourtney, 40, shouts before throwing something at Kim, 39.

Buttons will be pushed this season. #KUWTK returns Thursday, March 26 only on E! pic.twitter.com/5SxvBIIe26 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) February 25, 2020

They grab each other before Kim yells “don’t ever come at me like that!” and appears to throw a punch.

Earlier in the teaser Kourtney is involved in a row with another sister. She is seen arguing with Khloe, who asks: “Why do you have to have an attitude?”

A furious Kourtney replies: “Just don’t involve yourself in business that is not yours!”

There is further drama when it emerges Kim has invited Khloe’s estranged partner – the basketball player Tristan Thompson – to dinner.

Kourtney’s former boyfriend and Keeping Up With The Kardashians regular Scott Disick then makes a brief cameo, hitting his forehead in disbelief.

Kourtney has been criticised by her family for an alleged lack of interest in their reality TV show.

The mother-of-three has frequently expressed disinterest towards KUWTK, which began in 2007 and made the Kardashians household names around the world.

Asked last year how she would feel if filming stopped tomorrow, Kourtney told Paper magazine: “I would be very happy.”

Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is set to arrive next month.