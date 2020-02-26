Advertising
Kate Garraway and Martin and Roman Kemp to host two new weekend shows for ITV
They will host new shows on Saturdays and Sundays.
Kate Garraway and father-and-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp will present new weekend morning shows for ITV.
Breakfast At Garraway’s will see the Good Morning Britain presenter joined by her I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here co-star Myles Stephenson every Saturday morning.
The hour-long show will see Garraway and her celebrity guests share their thoughts on things to bring joy to the weekend; from what to cook for your Saturday night TV dinner and what to watch on television.
She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be welcoming everyone to join me and my sidekick, Myles, every Saturday morning for Breakfast at Garraway’s.
“We will have everything you need for a great weekend. I will have the best guests dropping by to tell us what they do to make their weekends great and live their best life. I can’t wait to get going!”
Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best! will see the father and son duo present their first TV series together with celebrity chat and live music performances.
There will also be up-and-coming comedians, games and challenges as the pair compete against each other.
Roman said: “Working with my dad is something I love to do.
“We don’t live together anymore – I don’t get to see him as often as I used to, so I am so excited to be presenting our own chat show on a Sunday morning, Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best! on ITV.
“We will have a real variety of guests on the sofa with us every Sunday, I can’t wait to get started!”
Martin added: “What could be better than sitting on the sofa again with my son Roman!
“But this time it’s to present our own Sunday morning chat show, Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best!
“Brilliant guests, music and stuff to make you laugh.
“Just another day in the Kemp household.
“Coming soon! Every Sunday morning. I can’t wait!”
Both shows will start on ITV in April.
Katie Rawcliffe, head of ITV Entertainment, said: “We are delighted to welcome these household names to Saturday and Sunday mornings.
“They promise feelgood entertainment to get us ready for the weekend.”
