James Corden shares clip of BTS on Carpool Karaoke

James Corden has given fans a sneak peek of BTS on Carpool Karaoke – declaring the boy band’s appearance “one of his favourites”.

V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope joined The Late Late Show with James Corden to sing songs from their new album.

Here it is. The brand new #CarpoolKaraoke with @BTS_twt it’s already one of my favorites x https://t.co/gNbCDhxMMP — James Corden (@JKCorden) February 26, 2020

In a segment Corden posted on social media, RM tells the chat show host how he taught himself English by watching the sitcom Friends.

And his bandmates quip in the car: “I don’t know what he said, but let’s laugh!”

Jimin, whose nickname is Mochi, called Corden his Papa Mochi.

The South Korean superstars are promoting the release of their latest album, Map Of The Soul: 7.

The seven-piece recently made history as the first K-pop group to play at the Grammy Awards.