In Pictures: From villa to arrivals – Love Island finalists full of smiles

Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp have sealed their return to the UK with a kiss.

Love Island winners Finley Tapp and Paige Turley arrive at Heathrow Airport (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Finley and Paige shared a kiss for the waiting photographers (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The couple touched down at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday morning with the programme’s other finalists.

Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones with winners, Finley Tapp and Paige Turley (Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Siannise was carrying the cardboard crown that was made for her during a villa challenge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Love Island contestants Jess Gale and Ched Uzor (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Advertising

Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones, Ched Uzor and Jess Gale and Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman were also pictured leaving the airport in their couples.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones (Andrew Matthews/PA)