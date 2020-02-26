Menu

In Pictures: From villa to arrivals – Love Island finalists full of smiles

Paige and Finn were crowned winners of Love Island on Sunday after winning a public vote.

Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp have sealed their return to the UK with a kiss.

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley arrive at Heathrow Airport
Finley and Paige shared a kiss for the waiting photographers (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The couple touched down at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday morning with the programme’s other finalists.

Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones with winners, Finley Tapp and Paige Turley (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Siannise was carrying the cardboard crown that was made for her during a villa challenge (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Love Island contestants Jess Gale and Ched Uzor (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones, Ched Uzor and Jess Gale and Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman were also pictured leaving the airport in their couples.


Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones (Andrew Matthews/PA)

