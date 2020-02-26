Advertising
In Pictures: From villa to arrivals – Love Island finalists full of smiles
Paige and Finn were crowned winners of Love Island on Sunday after winning a public vote.
Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp have sealed their return to the UK with a kiss.
The couple touched down at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday morning with the programme’s other finalists.
Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones, Ched Uzor and Jess Gale and Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman were also pictured leaving the airport in their couples.
