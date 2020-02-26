Harry Styles breaks silence over Valentine’s Day mugging

Harry Styles has assured fans that he is “OK” after recently being mugged in north London.

The One Direction singer, 26, is reported to have handed over cash when he was confronted by a mugger with a knife during a night out in Hampstead on Valentine’s Day.

Styles addressed the incident for the first time on Wednesday during an appearance on US morning programme Today.

Asked by host Carson Daly how he was following the reports of him being mugged, Styles said: “I’m OK, thanks for asking.”

Scotland Yard confirmed last week that the force is investigating a knifepoint robbery in the area.

A statement said: “Officers were contacted on Saturday February 15 regarding the incident which happened at 11.50pm on Friday February 14.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife.

Advertising

“The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him.

“No arrests and inquiries are ongoing.”

Styles’ appearance on the US show saw him perform a number of his songs live to crowds in New York, including Kiwi, Adore You and Watermelon Sugar.

Advertising

He also discussed a potential collaboration with US singer-songwriter Lizzo.

Styles said: “I just thinks she’s amazing, she’s such a great artist, as a fan what you want artists to be is themselves and I think she’s someone who is just herself and she makes amazing music and it’s really feel good and I think it’s what a lot of people need right now.”

He said “maybe” when asked if he would release music with the Juice hitmaker in the future.