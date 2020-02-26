Gwyneth Paltrow makes Contagion joke as she dons mask on flight to Paris

Gwyneth Paltrow made a joke about her role in the deadly virus film Contagion as she shared a photograph of herself with a mask covering her mouth as she travelled to Europe.

The 2011 movie by Steven Soderbergh, about a fast-moving mystery virus that kills tens of millions of people worldwide, has found increased popularity since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Paltrow played patient zero, who contracted the virus from a chef in Hong Kong who handled a slaughtered pig that had been infected by a bat.

The film, which also stars Matt Damon and Marion Cotillard, has surged up the iTunes charts in recent weeks.

Sharing a photograph of herself on the plane wearing a black eye mask and an Airinum air mask, she wrote: “En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda?

“Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane.

“I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.”

Kate Hudson has also shared a photograph of herself wearing a mask on a flight, captioning the picture: “Travel. 2020.”