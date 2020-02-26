Andy Murray, Maya Jama, Oti Mabuse and Gary Lineker to feature in Sport Relief

Sir Andy Murray, Maya Jama and Gary Lineker are among the stars who will be appearing on Sport Relief, the BBC has announced.

The charity programme will also feature a spoof of hit drama Killing Eve, titled Killing Steves, and a one-off special episode of quiz show QI.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan will also compete with tennis player Sir Andy in a round of golf where the loser is subjected to a personal forfeit.

Ranganathan will compete against Sir Andy Murray in a round of mini golf (Matt Crossick/PA)

The show will also see two teams of celebrity players, which include Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse and comedian Jennifer Saunders, face off in a netball match.

The match will not be the only sporting action of the night as there will also be a rowing race between crews from rival TV channels.

The race will feature presenters including Jama, Louise Minchin, Andrea Mclean, Cathy Newman and Dermot Murnaghan.

The four teams, from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, will be coached by Olympic champion rowers James Cracknell and Helen Glover.

Advertising

Maya Jama will compete in a Sport Relief rowing race (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Jama, who is a presenter on BBC Radio 1, said: “I’m so pleased to play a part in Sport Relief, so when the offer of joining team BBC for the rowing race and presenting on the night came along, I didn’t hesitate.

“Sport Relief plays such an important role in helping those that need it and I’m super proud to be associated with this.”

BBC drama Line Of Duty will also feature in the programme, with comedian Lee Mack appearing as an ineffective lawyer.

Sue Barker will also host A Question Of Sport Relief which will see panellists including Paddy McGuinness, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Kamara and Tom Davis compete in a quiz.

Sport Relief will be broadcast live from Salford on BBC One on March 13.