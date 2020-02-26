Alex Jones reveals why she won’t be having more children

Alex Jones has said she will not have any more children for environmental reasons.

The One Show presenter, 42, is mother to two sons with husband Charlie Thomson but said they will not add to their family.

Edward, known as Teddy, was born in January 2017, followed by Kit in May 2019.

She told Good Housekeeping magazine: “Charlie is adamant that for the sake of the planet, two children is enough.

“And I think I’m too old to have another child now, anyway. It happens for a lot of people and good for them, but we’re just glad we have two healthy children.”

The Duke of Sussex has previously said he and Meghan would only have two children at the most because of their concerns for the environment.

Jones also said she “definitely” wishes she had taken a longer maternity leave after the birth of Teddy, saying: “I’d made unrealistic promises before I went off to have a baby. I’d never had a child before; I had no idea.

“And I had this fear it would interfere, that I’d have to compromise my work life.

“I now realise that was ridiculous because in fact I think I makes you better at work.

“It makes you a little bit more resilient, which is what you have to be in this industry – and in life!”

However, Jones said it often feels impossible to juggle her work and home life in the effort to “have it all”, saying: “For me personally, some days I don’t think it’s possible. It’s a struggle.

“I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I’m absolutely awful at it.

“Life isn’t this series of perfect days where work is going amazingly and you’re a brilliant wife…. that’s how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it.”

Jones, who has presented the BBC’s The One Show for 10 years also addressed the gender pay gap within the corporation, saying: “I hate confrontation but if you feel in your heart of hearts that something isn’t right, you have to speak up and the right people will listen and not make the conversation difficult.

“Considering how far the world has moved on, it’s insane to think that one person would be paid any different to the person sitting next to them doing the same job because of their gender. I wouldn’t want my boys to grow up in a world where that was the case.”

The full interview appears in the April issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale now.