Nick Grimshaw misses second day of Sport Relief challenge due to heat exhaustion

Nick Grimshaw has been forced to pull out of two days of a 100-mile Sport Relief expedition across the Namib Desert.

On Monday, the BBC Radio 1 DJ had to abandon a 35-mile cycle due to heat exhaustion when he was close to the finish and he also missed Tuesday’s 24-mile leg of the journey, which is on foot.

Also on the expedition are Frankie Bridge, Karim Zeroual, Louise Minchin, Rob Rinder, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Samantha Womack.

So fresh-faced yesterday… Right before they actually started cycling! While 35 miles doesn't sound like much if you're a keen road cyclist, riding fat bikes across scorching hot sand is much MUCH more difficult? Stay up to date with the challenge! https://t.co/N6Mztdpz8H pic.twitter.com/nCUFvbsAru — Sport Relief (@sportrelief) February 25, 2020

Grimshaw said: “I’m absolutely gutted not to be with the team today.

“I was mentally prepared for it but the medical team have decided I need to miss today.

“I got pulled by the medic just 2k from the finish line and treated for heat exhaustion.

“I’d been drinking, eating, resting regularly, but it came on so quickly.

“I feel much better today and I’ll be fine, but they have advised that my body needs to recover so I can rejoin the challenge tomorrow.”

(Matt Crossick/PA)

The expedition aims to “help break down the stigma of mental health and raise money for mental health services”, according to Sport Relief.

Saturdays singer Bridge said the 35-mile bike ride was “probably one of the worst and hardest days of my life”.

She added: “When I fell over on the sand yesterday I screamed because it burned me, that’s how hot it was.

“I know people at home are supporting us and that’s what keeps us going.”

Channel 4 journalist Guru Murthy said there were times during the journey when he was “genuinely scared”.

He added: “The heat and terrain are brutal.”

The team are hoping to have crossed the desert by Thursday on foot, bike and ski.