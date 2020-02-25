Laura Whitmore enjoys safari with Iain Stirling after Love Island final

Laura Whitmore set off on a safari with boyfriend Iain Stirling after the Love Island final.

The TV presenter shared a photo of herself with the show’s narrator as they admired a lion on the trip.

Shortly after Paige Turley and Finley Tapp won the first winter edition of the show, Whitmore thanked her fans and followers and reflected on her time in South Africa.

She wrote: “1 million followers! Thank you. I promise to use this space to talk about real issues, promote positivity… and post pictures of me wearing clothes I like – because well, it is Instagram.

“In other news, South Africa is beautiful. Thank you for your hospitality during my stay.”

Stirling also shared a video from the trip on his Instagram story, showing off his prime view of some rhinos.

The recent series of the ITV2 show was overshadowed by the death of former Love Island host Caroline Flack, who took her own life earlier this month at the age of 40.

Whitmore paid tribute to Flack during the live final on Sunday, telling viewers that it has been “extremely difficult coming to terms with the loss of our friend and colleague Caroline”.