Lady Gaga to release new single Stupid Love on Friday

Lady Gaga has revealed she is to release a new single called Stupid Love.

She announced the move to her 80 million Twitter followers on Tuesday.

The new song will be released on Friday.

“STUPID LOVE”THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6 pic.twitter.com/lu4zDqlepm — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 25, 2020

She wrote: “‘Stupid Love the new single by Lady Gaga out Friday at Midnight ET #LG6.”

The message was shared alongside a photograph of a billboard advertising the release of the song.

In March Gaga revealed that she was working on her sixth studio album, which will be her first since 2016’s Joanne.

Gaga is working on her sixth studio album (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, rose to international prominence following the release of her debut album The Fame in 2008.

She followed it up with the also successful Born This Way in 2011.