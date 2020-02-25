Kim Kardashian West is a beehived biker in CR Fashion Book shoot with Cher

Kim Kardashian West, Cher and Naomi Campbell appear as a biker gang in new black and white photos for CR Fashion Book.

The trio sport backcombed bouffant beehives and heavy eye make-up for the upcoming power issue of the fashion magazine founded by Carine Roitfeld, the former editor of French Vogue.

Kardashian West and Cher straddle motorbikes, while Campbell sports a black tuxedo jacket over a black bra for the photos, taken by Mert Atlas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Carine Roitfeld.

The magazine says the “three cultural figures form the ultimate fantasy biker gang and share how power can be wielded for good, through using their voices and platforms to champion communities in need and causes close to their hearts”.

Kardashian West, who is training as a lawyer, has become an advocate for criminal justice and prison reform after lobbying President Donald Trump for the release of prisoners, while Campbell founded Fashion For Relief as part of her commitment for HIV and Aids research.

Meanwhile Cher is a political activist and an outspoken critic of President Trump.