Kim Kardashian appreciates everything she learned from me – Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton said that Kim Kardashian West has thanked her for guiding her to the heights of fame.

Socialite and heiress Hilton rose to fame years before her friend Kardashian West became a star of one of the biggest reality TV shows in the world and a global celebrity.

Kardashian West recently said that Hilton “literally gave me a career” on her series Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

On how she has influenced Kardashian West, Hilton told Cosmopolitan UK: “We have conversations about it.

“She travelled the world with me and we have so many amazing memories.

“What she’s said is, ‘I really appreciate everything I’ve learned from you’, and we just always talk (about) how proud of each other we are because we’ve known each other since we were little girls.

“She’s sweet and kind and brilliant.”

Hilton, 39, added: “I’m so proud of her and impressed with her becoming a lawyer; it’s incredible that she’s using her voice and her platform to help others.”

Paris Hilton in 2006 (PA)

Hilton said that she is “very proud” to be considered an original influencer.

“I love that I was so ahead of my time and created this entire new genre and way of living life and making a living,” she said.

“Anyone with a phone can make their own brand. Whatever talents they have, they can use that platform to build a business.

“I feel very proud. Imitation is the highest form of flattery.”

The former star of The Simple Life also said that ending her engagement to her former partner Chris Zylka in 2018 was “the best decision I’ve ever made in my life”.

Hilton and the actor, known for roles in The Leftovers and The Secret Circle, became engaged in January 2018 but they split later that year.

Paris Hilton on Cosmopolitan UK (Cosmopolitan / Bernardo Doral)

Hilton said: “I just don’t think (he) was the right person and I feel like I’m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing.

“It just didn’t feel right. I’ve worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.”

She said that she is enjoying being single and that “it feels good not to have someone controlling me”.

“With dating certain people, (there’s the risk of) not trusting them and the fear (that) if I go out of town they might do something to embarrass me,” she added.

“I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I’m independent.”

The April issue of Cosmopolitan UK is available from February 27.