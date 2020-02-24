Vick Hope quits Capital Breakfast after three years

Vick Hope is leaving Capital Breakfast after three years on the radio show.

The DJ told listeners that she would “miss waking up with you every morning” but she would be having “a couple more hours of sleep under my belt”.

Hope, 30, wrote on Twitter: “All good things come to an end and after three amazing years co-hosting Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, alongside Sonny, I’ve made the decision that it is time to move on to pastures new.

Thank you for the laughs xx pic.twitter.com/Cam0qwG5kJ — Vick Hope (@VickNHope) February 24, 2020

“It has been a great privilege to present alongside two of my best friends in the world.

“Roman and Sonny have been like brothers to me and I think you are both so incredibly talented.”

Under the title “Thank you for the laughs”, she wrote: “I am excited about embarking on this next chapter and can’t wait to share some of the future projects I’ve got in store for you.”

Hope was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and recently hosted X Factor digital offering Xtra Bites.