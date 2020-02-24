Peter Kay announces Dance For Life dates

Peter Kay has announced the return of his Dance For Life charity event.

The last shows were cancelled, along with Kay’s first live tour in eight years, because of “unforeseen family circumstances”.

Now the funnyman has announced 2020 dates for the three-hour danceathons, which raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Peter Kay's #DanceForLife is back! The charity dance-a-thon announces 2020 dates, including Manchester and London for the very first time. Raising money for @CR_UK. Tickets go on sale 9AM Fri 28th Feb 2020 and will be available at https://t.co/cy8hMGGCYQ https://t.co/c3LqavIfuz pic.twitter.com/YPZ70jVr6q — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) February 24, 2020

The Car Share star said: “I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life. The atmosphere was so happy and positive.

“It really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes. All people have to do is turn up and dance.”

He added: “I’d also like to encourage people to get themselves sponsored via JustGiving.com where a special Dance For Life team page has been set up.”

The venues are transformed to accommodate enormous dance floors, as DJ PK – Kay himself – takes to the turntables.

Why not set up Dance For Life JustGiving page to get sponsored for their dance-a-thon, whether in support or memory of friends and family, or simply to help raise money for @cancerresearchuk. Further info and to join Peter’s fundraising team visit https://t.co/41TAsclnb0 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) February 24, 2020

Caro Evans, director of partnerships at Cancer Research UK, said “We are so grateful to Peter for hosting his epic Dance For Life events to help us fund vital research to beat cancer.

“We need as many people as possible to join Peter and make a difference by dancing the night away.”

The event, which was last held in 2017, will take place at Manchester Central, Alexandra Palace in London, and at Liverpool’s Space by M&S Bank Arena this year.

More than 75,000 tickets have been sold since the Dance For Life began in 2016.

– Information is at https://www.justgiving.com/team/danceforlife