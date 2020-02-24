Haul of rare Star Wars and Indiana Jones film posters to go under the hammer

Hundreds of rare and vintage film posters including a number from the Star Wars and Indiana Jones series will go up for auction in the UK next month.

The Prop Store estimates that the 340-strong collection has a total value of over £200,000.

The “rare and sought-after” haul will be auctioned at the film and TV memorabilia company’s UK headquarters in Hertfordshire on Thursday March 26.

It includes acquisitions from Star Wars producer Howard Kazanjian and Oscar-winning special effects cinematographer Richard Edlund.

Prop Store poster consultant Mark Hochman holds up a 2007 Mondo poster for 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Films featured in the auction include Back To The Future, Get Carter, Apocalypse Now, Goldfinger and ET The Extra-Terrestrial.

A 1977 poster for Star Wars: A New Hope featuring a printers proof mark is expected to sell for between £1,500 and £2,000.

A UK quad poster for Get Carter made in 1971 could go for between £2,000 and £3,000.

Advertising

And a 1951 UK quad poster for The Day The Earth Stood Still is expected to sell for between £11,000 and £13,000.

The lot also includes a number of affordable posters ranging from £50 to £100.

A US one-sheet poster for E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Prop Store chief executive Stephen Lane said: “After the success of our James Bond Cinema Poster Auction last year, we are delighted to offer over 340 lots from over 200 films in our forthcoming auction on Thursday 26th March 2020.

Advertising

“We have some incredible lots going under the hammer from Star Wars, Bond, and many more iconic movies.”

The company’s poster expert, Mark Hochman, said: “Our first cinema poster auction of 2020 includes an impressive collection of popular titles many of which have rarely appeared on the auction market in recent years (if ever) and includes not only original movie posters from around the globe, but artwork and the increasingly collectable area of ‘Mondo’ posters.

“The provenance of this collection is exceptional and our Star Wars selection truly outstanding.”

Bids can be placed online from anywhere in the world, over the phone or in person.

The auction will be live-streamed online.