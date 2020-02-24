BTS in line for chart success with Map Of The Soul: 7

BTS are on course to achieve their second number one album in the UK with their latest release.

The South Korean superstars are outselling their three nearest competitors combined at the halfway stage of the week with their new record Map Of The Soul: 7, the Official Charts Company said.

If it retains its momentum, the K-pop boyband will end the week at number one on Friday.

The seven-piece global phenomenon, who recently made history as the first K-pop group to play at the Grammy Awards, previously topped the chart with their EP Map Of The Soul: Persona last year.

They are far ahead of the current number two – Ordinary Man by Ozzy Osbourne.

The Prince of Darkness’s latest album, his 12th, is the week’s best-selling vinyl record so far, and if it ends the week at number two it will be his highest-charting album ever as a solo artist.

Osbourne’s previous highest-charting record was Blizzard Of Ozz, his solo debut in 1980, which peaked at number seven.

His album was released after he revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

Brit Award-winner Lewis Capaldi’s album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is still in the top five, currently at number three, ahead of fellow Brit winner Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head at number four.

Bond theme singer Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is currently at number five.

Other new entries set to land in the top 10 this week include Miss Anthropocene by Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes at number six, and Man Alive by post-punk star King Krule at number seven.