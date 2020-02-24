Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid reunite as co-hosts on breakfast television

Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid have reunited as co-hosts on breakfast television.

The pair, who used to present BBC Breakfast together, hosted ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday morning as Turnbull stood in for Piers Morgan.

Turnbull will also present the morning news programme on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reid, who quit BBC Breakfast in 2014, and Turnbull began the show by embracing.

Turnbull said “pinch me” to his co-host, adding: “I can’t believe this is really happening. It’s so exciting.”

Reid joked that presenting the programme alongside Turnbull would be less stressful than it usually is when she is alongside Morgan.

She said: “We used to joke about the fact that when Ben’s in on a Thursday it’s a therapeutic Thursday but now I’ve got therapeutic Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with you.”

Turnbull replied: “Let’s see how you feel by the time you finish on Wednesday.”

At the end of the programme, Turnbull tweeted: “Well that was fun.”

During the show, Turnbull was also reunited with his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Karen Hardy, who joked that it would be good for Morgan to appear on the dance programme.

Turnbull was standing in for regular presenter Piers Morgan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She said: “I would definitely put him on there and then show his vulnerable side.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a chance to see that.

“He hides behind Twitter a lot. Put him on Strictly, you will soon see he has got a soft spot somewhere because we find everybody’s soft spot on that show.”

Turnbull then joked that Morgan’s soft spot was “on his waistline”.

Classic FM host Turnbull, who presented on BBC Breakfast from 2001 until 2016, was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer which then spread to other parts of his body, and he detailed his treatment in a Channel 4 documentary called Staying Alive last year.