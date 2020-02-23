Paige Turley and Finley Tapp win Love Island

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley have won the first ever series of winter Love Island.

They beat fellow finalists Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman, Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones, and Jess Gale and Ched Uzor to win £50,000.

After discovering they had won the public vote to be crowned the champions, Paige and Finn then had to decide whether to stick or split the cash prize.

They were asked by host Laura Whitmore whether this experience “was about love or money”, and were each given an envelope – Paige’s had the £50,000 prize, and Finn’s had £0.

Paige, 22, then had to decide whether to keep the full prize for herself, or share it with Finn, 20.

She chose to share it with her partner, meaning they won £25,000 each.

Following their win, Finn joked: “How the f*** have I blagged that?”

Siannise and Luke T came in second place, while Luke M and Demi came in third place and Jess and Ched were fourth.

Earlier in the programme, Finn – a semi-professional footballer from Milton Keynes – had declared his love for Paige as the finalists made their declarations of love for each other.

Breaking down in tears in the pre-recorded segment, he said: “Paigey, I want you to know I love you.”

Paige, a singer from West Lothian who previously dated chart-topping star Lewis Capaldi, told him: “You brought out a side to me that no-one has ever seen.”

The final episode of the winter series of Love Island, which had taken place over six weeks and saw 32 islanders attempt to find love in the villa, also included clips of the finalists’ last day together.

The girls were seen enjoying a spa day while the boys crafted their declarations of love.

They were also taught how to tango by professional dancers, a dance they would do later on while at the Love Island “prom”.

The episode came just over a week after former Love Island host Caroline Flack died at the age of 40.

Whitmore paid tribute to Flack earlier in the live final, held in Cape Town, South Africa, telling viewers that it has been “extremely difficult coming to terms with the loss of our friend and colleague Caroline”.

She added: “We’re thinking of her family and everyone who knew her at this time.

“Caroline loved Love Island, she loved love, and that’s why tonight’s final is dedicated to her.”

A montage of footage from Flack’s time hosting Love Island and companion show Aftersun since 2015 was played.

An ITV spokeswoman confirmed earlier on Sunday that the finalists had been told of Flack’s death off camera before the live final.

Flack was replaced by her friend Whitmore on the winter series of Love Island following the late star’s arrest on an assault charge.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her rented flat last Saturday after taking her own life as she awaited trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

At the end of the programme, Whitmore confirmed that the regular summer series of Love Island will take place in its usual location of Mallorca later this year.