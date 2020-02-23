Nigerian singer Mr Eazi reveals how absent father influenced new video

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi has told how his new military-themed music video was inspired by his pilot father’s absence from family life.

The video for Kpalanga, which was released last month, features the singer, real name Oluwatosin Ajibade, and a troupe of backing dancers dressed in camouflage fatigues.

Appearing on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, he recalled meeting his father for the first time when he was two.

The 28-year-old said the song, which translates as Go Crazy, reflected the “toll” his father’s absence took on their relationship.

He said: “My dad used to be in the military – in the air force – and actually my mum said that I didn’t see my dad until I was two.

“And when I saw him on the bed, I was like: ‘Who is this guy in my mum’s bed?’

“That’s the inspiration behind the song and the video – how you have your loved one who has gone to fight and protect the country.

Advertising

“We really don’t realise how that takes its toll on relationships and how long you have to wait for your loved one who has gone to war.

Mr Eazi at the 22nd Mobo Awards (Danny Lawson/PA)

“You don’t even know if they are going to come back. In this song I am singing to my loved one, as my dad singing to my mum.

“I am saying, ‘I have been waiting for you all day. I am going to come back. I know you miss me. Just hold on. I am coming home’. That kind of thing.”

Advertising

Mr Eazi, who has worked with stars including fellow Nigerian Burna Boy and dance music DJ Diplo, stressed the importance of music videos in the African market.

He said: “The internet connects the world and YouTube is like the biggest platform in Africa, with access all across the world. Just about anybody can go on YouTube.

“So that is how important the music video is. That video basically starts the artist’s career.”