Iain Stirling praises Laura Whitmore ahead of Love Island final

Iain Stirling has praised his “incredible” girlfriend Laura Whitmore as she prepares to host her first Love Island final.

Stirling, who narrates the ITV2 show, also thanked the “amazing” contestants and crew in a post on Twitter.

The stand-up urged his 260,000 followers to “tune in” to see who will be crowned the first champions of winter Love Island.

Big day today. It’s the final of @LoveIsland. I hope you all tune in. The contestants have been amazing this year. So a huge well done to all of them, the team that make the show what it is and of course @thewhitmore for being more incredible than I could have ever imagined. X — Iain Stirling (@IainDoesJokes) February 23, 2020

Whitmore replaced Caroline Flack as host on the current series of Love Island following the late star’s arrest on an assault charge.

Caroline Flack (Matt Crossick/PA)

Flack was found dead at her east London home earlier this month after she took her own life at the age of 40.

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge are tipped to win the £50,000 prize.

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley, Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones, and Ched Uzor and Jess Gale are also in the running.

The Love Island final takes place at 9pm on ITV2 on Sunday.