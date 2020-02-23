Gigi Hadid gives fiery response as YouTuber Jake Paul slams Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid leapt to defend boyfriend Zayn Malik after YouTube personality Jake Paul claimed that the singer had offended him during an interaction.

The supermodel, who has been in Milan for fashion week, offered a fiery response when the internet star said that Malik swore at him as they crossed paths.

Paul, the brother of fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, tweeted: “almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*** off for no reason when I was being nice to him….

Jake Paul and Gigi Hadid’s Twitter interaction (Twitter)

“zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.”

Hadid replied directly to Paul: “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?

“Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …”

Paul, 23, later posted: “bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f*** out. ‘you wanna test me mate’.

“lol I feel bad for childhood stars.”

Former One Direction star Malik, 27, has not publicly commented on Paul’s comments.

American catwalk star Hadid, 24, defended her partner after confirming they were an item again.

She shared a Valentine’s Day tribute to him on Instagram by posting a picture of him taken in December 2019.

Bradford-born Malik, who rose to fame as part of the boy band, has dated Hadid since late November 2015.

They have reportedly split several times, most recently in January last year.

The couple sparked rumours they were back together in December when Hadid – whose sister Bella is also a high-profile model – tagged Malik’s mother in an Instagram post.