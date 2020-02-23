Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter wins first major music award aged eight

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy has scooped her first major music award at the NAACP Image Awards.

The eight-year-old took home the gong for outstanding duo/group for Brown Skin Girl, a song celebrating dark and brown-skinned women.

Her mother was the big winner at the non-televised gala, which recognises entertainers of colour, winning six awards, including outstanding female artist and album.

Beyonce (PA)

Blue Ivy shared her win with Beyonce, rapper Saint Jhn and vocalist Wizkid.

She features as vocalist and co-writer on the track, which appeared on the Lion King: The Gift album.

In November last year, Blue Ivy bagged the Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the Soul Train Awards for her work on the song.

The young star is following in the footsteps of her mother, who formed her first girl group, called Girl’s Tyme, when she was around eight.

Beyonce and husband Jay-Z welcomed Blue Ivy in January 2012.

In June 2017, Beyonce gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

Blue Ivy’s win comes after Beyonce claimed her daughter was a “cultural icon” in a trademark dispute with a small business owner.

The singer’s attempts to trademark her daughter’s name were met with opposition from wedding planner Wendy Morales, whose business shares a name with Blue Ivy.