Saturday Night Takeaway to return after two-year break

Saturday Night Takeaway is to return to TV screens on Saturday after a two-year break.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be joined by the Pussycat Dolls and actor Mark Wahlberg for the show’s comeback.

The programme was last on screens in 2018 and a new series has not been broadcast since McPartlin was arrested for drink driving in March of that year.

The boys are (almost) back in Toon! @antanddec land on your screens this Saturday at 7pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV! ? #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/gXWXRxzt5p — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 19, 2020

Donnelly had to present the show without his partner following the incident after McPartlin temporarily stepped back from his presenting duties.

According to ITV, the new series will feature the biggest ever giveaway on British TV when viewers are given the chance to watch the programme’s finale abroad.

Presenter Stephen Mulhern will also return to pit the presenters against each other in Ant vs Dec challenges.

The pair won the best presenter gong at the National Television Awards for the 19th time this year (Ian West/PA)

Other stars who will appear in the series include Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness and Simon Cowell.

In January, McPartlin and Donnelly won the National Television Awards gong for best presenter for the 19th time in a row.

Saturday Night Takeaway will be on ITV at 7pm on Saturday.