Keith Lemon pays tribute to Caroline Flack with charity t-shirt

Keith Lemon has launched a t-shirt in honour of Caroline Flack after she took her own life.

The TV star, 46, who was close friends with the former Love Island host, shared photos of the item with his 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The black and white t-shirt features Flack’s face and the words “Be kind” in reference to a social media post where she had told fans: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

He said all proceeds would go to the charity Samaritans, which provides support for people in distress or considering suicide.

The host, who recently featured Flack on his TV show Shopping With Keith Lemon, said he had been “absolutely shocked” by the news Flack had killed herself aged 40.

He added: “All the recent events just seemed so unreal. I’d been friends with Caroline for many years. Since before telly happened.

“In more recent times I’d not seen Caroline as much as I had years ago, but it was always like old times when I saw her.

Advertising

“I did this t-shirt to spread Caroline’s own words #Bekind, and to raise money for the Samaritans.

Caroline Flack (Ian West/PA)

“100% of profits will go to @samaritanscharity and the link is in my bio or tap the pic.

“For more information on the amazing work The Samaritans do, or if you are looking for any support, please go to samaritans.org or call them directly on 116 123.

Advertising

“Will miss you Flack. Love to your family x”

Flack stepped down from presenting the current winter series after the alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in December and was released on bail.

But she was ordered to stop having any contact with Mr Burton ahead of a trial, which had been due to begin in March.