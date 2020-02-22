Advertising
Amir Khan welcomes third child with wife Faryal Makhdoom
The couple already share two daughters.
Boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have welcomed their third child – a son called Muhammad Zaviyar Khan.
The Olympian, 33, announced the news with a post on Instagram to his 1.3 million followers.
He shared a photo from St Mary’s Hospital of the newborn lying against his bare chest and wearing a knitted hat.
Khan wrote: “My beautiful Son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan was born today 22/02/20 weighing 7lbs 12oz.”
He added the hashtags #dadofthree, #alhumdulilah and #blessed.
The pair already share two daughters – Lamaisah, who was born in 2014, and Alayna, who was born in 2018.
Khan married his wife in 2013 although they briefly split around 2017 before reconciling.
