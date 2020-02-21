Steven Tyler seen in London ahead of gig honouring Fleetwood Mac’s early years

Steven Tyler has been photographed in London ahead of his performance at a gig celebrating the early years of Fleetwood Mac and its founder Peter Green.

The Aerosmith singer was seen in the back seat of a car driving past Buckingham Palace on Friday.

On Tuesday, Tyler is set to perform alongside musicians including Mick Fleetwood, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and guitarists Jonny Lang and Andy Fairweather Low at the London Palladium.

Steven Tyler was seen passing Buckingham Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tyler was seen holding up an image displayed on his mobile phone for the camera which appeared to show a black and white image of Green and Fleetwood.

Ahead of the concert, Fleetwood said: “The concert is a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognise the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music.

“Peter was my greatest mentor and it gives me such joy to tribute to his incredible talent.

Steven Tyler is set to perform at the London Palladium (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I am honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician.”

A donation from money raised for the event will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust charity.