Peter Purves to make return to Crufts dog show

Veteran television presenter Peter Purves is returning to the Crufts dog show in a new role, months after announcing he was axed from Channel 4’s coverage.

The former Blue Peter host and Doctor Who star, 81, will present a daily show for the pet joint supplement brand YuMOVE.

Purves, who served as a Crufts presenter and commentator for 41 years, said his new appointment showed there was “certainly life in the old dog yet”.

In December, he announced that Channel 4 bosses had told him they were “refreshing” their coverage and he was “surplus to requirements”.

Peter Purves at home with his dogs (Jack Margerison for YuMOVE/PA)

He said he was “shocked” and “hurt” by the news but that he had been invited by the broadcaster to return as a paid guest contributor.

Purves’ new show will be broadcast from the NEC in Birmingham between March 5 and 8 on YuMOVE’s social media channels, including a Twitter Q&A and a Facebook Live segment.

He said: “It’s great to be involved with Crufts, something that has been a huge part of my life for the past 41 years, and it just shows there’s certainly life in the old dog yet.

“We all get older, both humans and dogs, but with the right support and by staying active, we can remain happy and healthy and keep doing the things we love – so here I am!”

The presenter has been involved in Crufts for over 40 years (Jack Margerison for YuMOVE/PA)

YuMOVE campaign manager Gemma Cunningham said: “YuMOVE’s mission is to help keep dogs active for life, and in Peter we’ve found the perfect voice to help encourage this movement. We’re delighted that he has joined the team.”

Purves – who has four Pekingese toy dogs, Lilly, Max, Bertie and Teddy – is fronting the brand’s Life In The Old Dog Yet campaign which is encouraging owners to think about how their pets can live into old age.

YuMOVE is manufactured by Lintbells, which was established in 2006 by John Howie and John Davies.