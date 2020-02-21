Paddy McGuinness ‘feeling stronger’ after gaining weight

Paddy McGuinness has said he is “feeling stronger” after gaining three stone in weight.

The Top Gear host said he “felt fit but looked ill” when he weighed less as he shared before and after pictures of his face to show the transformation.

Writing alongside the pictures on Instagram, he said: “Look at the difference! I definitely feel better with a bit of weight on me.

“There’s 12 months between these pics. I stripped right back to 12 stone, felt fit but looked ill.

“I’m now 15 stone and feeling stronger, having said that none of my suits fit me anymore!!! #thursday #weightloss #weightgain #beforeandafter #thin #curvy.”

His wife Christine was among those praising his post, writing that he looks “better now” along with a heart-eye emoji.

TV star Keith Lemon, who hosted The Keith and Paddy Picture Show with McGuinness, wrote: “Man alive! Better now paddy!”

Presenter Matt Johnson joked: “I know a good stylist that can help you with that suit situation pal.”

Last January McGuinness, 46, had stunned fans when he revealed his dramatic weight loss efforts.

Along with a before and after picture showing how much he had slimmed down, he revealed that he dropped 14 kilograms in weight, which is more than two stones, in the space of four months with a strict diet and fitness regime.