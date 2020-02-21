Gwendoline Christie delighted as Madonna joins her for racy chat at live show

Gwendoline Christie could not hide her excitement as Madonna sat down to join her for a racy chat during one of her recent shows.

In a short clip shared by the Like A Virgin star from one of her London Palladium concerts, she is seen coming into the audience to converse with the Game Of Thrones actress mid-gig.

Alongside the video, she wrote in the caption: “Madame X plays a Game Of Thrones with one of her favorite Knights! @gwendolineuniverse #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium.”

Madonna is seen approaching Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth in the hit fantasy drama series, who is sat in the audience at the famous venue.

“We’ve got to stop meeting like this,” the singer says.

At one point during the chat, Christie tells Madonna: “I love you!”

Things became slightly more risque as Madonna then asks her: “Do you come to the theatre often, by yourself?”

Christie replies: “I love to do it alone… If you want something done well, you have to do it yourself.”

Madonna then asks the actress where her drink is, and she pulls out a beer bottle.

Christie says: “Is this OK, do you like beer?”

Madonna responds by taking a sip from the bottle before gargling it in her mouth and spilling some over her chin.

As Christie cleans her face off, Madonna makes a Game Of Thrones reference as she jokes: “Winter is coming.”

The actress replies cheekily, to a huge cheer and applause from the audience: “Tonight you’re so great, winter isn’t the only thing that’s coming!”

Christie was thrilled to see the video had been shared on social media, responding to Madonna’s post “Our queen, love you endlessly” along with several heart emojis, raised hands and a pair of kissing lips.

The British actress has previously talked about her adoration of the hit music star, and in 2016 she was invited up on stage by Madonna at her concert in Sydney.

The Madonna super-fan later revealed that she “cried” when she was sent a text from the singer’s manager asking for her to go up onto the stage.

She told Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2017: “I used to dress up as Madonna in my bedroom and I would try to copy the dance routines and I would be trying to do my Madonna look.

“I’d borrow my mother’s make-up – I’d go there, I’d really go there on the look!”