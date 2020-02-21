Footage shows Flintoff’s high-speed crash during Top Gear filming

Top Gear presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff screamed “I’m running out of runway” seconds before his high-speed crash at Elvington Airfield last year.

The former England cricketer, 42, made headlines when he overshot the track while driving a motorised trike, called a Time Bandit.

He was competing in a drag race against co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness, who were driving a Nissan GTR and a converted garden shed respectively.

Newly released headcam footage shows Flintoff careering on to a grassy stretch at the end of the airfield near York.

“I can’t stop – I’m running out of runway,” he shouts to his co-stars.

Harris finished first while McGuinness took last place.

Flintoff’s crash occurred on the same airfield where former presenter Richard Hammond crashed during filming in 2006, leaving him in a coma for two weeks and with brain injuries.

Advertising

The trio during filming of the latest series of Top Gear (Will Douglas/BBC/PA)

Speaking in September following his crash, Flintoff said he was “absolutely fine”.

He added: “I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far! It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV.”

Freddie Flintoff on his motorised trike (Will Douglas/BBC/PA)

Advertising

Further footage of the race will air during Sunday’s episode of Top Gear, where Harris will also test the Volkswagen ID-R electric car in Portugal.

The show will feature YouTube star KSI as the Star In A Reasonably Fast Car.

Top Gear airs at 8pm on BBC Two.