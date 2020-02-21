Advertising
Footage shows Flintoff’s high-speed crash during Top Gear filming
Former presenter Richard Hammond crashed on the same airfield in 2006.
Top Gear presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff screamed “I’m running out of runway” seconds before his high-speed crash at Elvington Airfield last year.
The former England cricketer, 42, made headlines when he overshot the track while driving a motorised trike, called a Time Bandit.
He was competing in a drag race against co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness, who were driving a Nissan GTR and a converted garden shed respectively.
Newly released headcam footage shows Flintoff careering on to a grassy stretch at the end of the airfield near York.
“I can’t stop – I’m running out of runway,” he shouts to his co-stars.
Harris finished first while McGuinness took last place.
Flintoff’s crash occurred on the same airfield where former presenter Richard Hammond crashed during filming in 2006, leaving him in a coma for two weeks and with brain injuries.
Speaking in September following his crash, Flintoff said he was “absolutely fine”.
He added: “I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far! It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV.”
Further footage of the race will air during Sunday’s episode of Top Gear, where Harris will also test the Volkswagen ID-R electric car in Portugal.
The show will feature YouTube star KSI as the Star In A Reasonably Fast Car.
Top Gear airs at 8pm on BBC Two.
