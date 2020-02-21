Couple dumped from Love Island ahead of final

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

They were eliminated from the show after coming last in a vote to find the audience’s favourite couple.

After the result was revealed to the islanders, Mike praised his fellow contestants.

Mike and Priscilla arrived single, and now they're leaving the villa as an official couple ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/320HgENhVJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 21, 2020

“Honestly, you guys are amazing people,” he said.

“I couldn’t have asked for any better friends, any better family.”

In her exit interview, Priscilla said that she was pleased to not be leaving the show empty-handed.

“I said to Mike the other day, ‘I’ve got a boyfriend!’

“I didn’t expect to find someone, I thought I may walk out of this single.

“So to have a boyfriend – who asked me in front of the world – it was so surreal but I’m happy it’s Mike.”

Mike is now planning to move to London, where the pair will be nearer to each other.

Earlier in the programme Siannise Fudge was given a shock when she was messaged a photo of her sisters with the parents of her boyfriend Luke Trotman.

Five minutes in and we're already in bits ?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Lkshigdavy — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 21, 2020

Shortly afterwards their families came into the villa to pay them a visit.

Luke T’s father told his son: “I’m so proud of you – so are all the family at home, including the grandparents.

“Your grandad is watching Love Island!”

His mother added: “People keep coming to me and saying, ‘you should be so proud of him’.

“You’re a beautiful kid, you probably don’t even know it.

“We are a very proud family.”

In the Beach Hut, Siannise later said that Luke T’s parents are “amazing”, adding: “I just love them.”

The other contestants were also visited by friends and family.

Say hello to your final four couples! ? Luke M and Demi? Finn and Paige? Luke T and Siânnise? Ched and Jess Head to the app now to vote for your winners ? #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 21, 2020

The Love Island final will be broadcast on Sunday with Luke Mabbott, Demi Jones, Paige Turley, Finn Tapp, Luke T, Siannise, Ched Uzor and Jess Gale still in the competition.

The programme continues on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television.