Cara Delevingne criticises Justin Bieber after ranking last among wife’s friends

Cara Delevingne has criticised Justin Bieber after he ranked her as his least favourite in a group of his wife’s friends.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, the musician placed Delevingne behind Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid when he was asked to list the three celebrity friends of his wife Hailey Bieber in order of who he liked best.

Delevingne shared two old photos on Instagram of her with the Yummy singer – one of them wearing matching hockey jerseys and one appearing to show them together at a fashion show – along with a clip of Bieber ranking the trio.

The caption read: “Now vs then.

“If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me?”

Bieber’s comments came during a game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts with Corden, which involved him either answering one of the host’s questions or eating something unpleasant.

He was given the choice of answering the question or eating bull penis.

Advertising

Bieber made the comments on The Late Late Show (Yui Mok/PA)

Delevingne added: “Love you Hailey Bieber – he should have just eaten the bull penis.”

Explaining his decision to Corden, Bieber said: “I know Kendall the best, I have spent the most time with Kendall, she’s a good friend of ours.

“I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara.

“It’s not like I’m like ‘oh, screw Cara’.”