Unheard David Bowie concert recordings set for release on Record Store Day

Showbiz

I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74) shines a light on the period following Bowie’s decision to kill off his Ziggy Stardust persona.

I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)

A live rarity by David Bowie is to be released on Record Store Day 2020.

I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74) will feature previously unheard recordings from concerts in Detroit and Nashville in 1974.

Bowie, who died in 2016, used the stripped-back shows, which came at the end of his Diamond Dogs Tour, to debut tracks from his then-forthcoming album Young Americans.

David Bowie
David Bowie died in 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA)

His recordings, which will be released on Parlophone, shine a light on the period following Bowie’s decision to kill off his Ziggy Stardust persona in July 1973.

The body of I’m Only Dancing is drawn from his performance at the Michigan Palace in Detroit in October, while the encore was recorded at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville in November.

The Soul Tour featured a revamped backing group, dubbed The Mike Garson Band.

The announcement follows the news that ChangesNowBowie will be released to mark Record Store Day.

Its nine mainly acoustic tracks were recorded in 1996 in New York before rehearsals for Bowie’s 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden.

Record Store Day falls on April 18.

Showbiz

