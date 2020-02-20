Toddlers teach Justin Bieber to dance on The Late Late Show

Justin Bieber continued his Late Late Show takeover by joining host James Corden and a cohort of toddlers in the dance studio.

The 25-year-old singer, who has just released his fifth album Changes, showed off his moves during the US show’s Toddlerography segment.

A three-minute clip shows the pair clapping their hands and attempting cartwheels, soundtracked by Bieber’s 2010 hit Baby and led by a series of enthusiastic young dancers.

“You are really sweating and the class hasn’t even started yet,” Bieber quips ahead of their session.

Jenna Dewan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson have all appeared in the popular feature.

It comes after Bieber became the latest star to join Corden for Carpool Karaoke.

The viral sensation has seen stars including Adele, Celine Dion and Sir Paul McCartney join Corden in a car to sing a string of their hits.

However, the Gavin And Stacey co-creator was forced to deny the driving segment is faked after a photo appeared to show Corden and Bieber being towed in a car, rather than driving themselves.