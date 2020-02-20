RuPaul’s Drag Race UK shortlisted for TV gong

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has been shortlisted for a gong celebrating “the social impact of arts, culture and entertainment”.

The programme is up for TV show of the year at the Visionary Honours awards.

Sir David Attenborough’s Seven Worlds, One Planet is also in the running, alongside fellow BBC shows Man Like Mobeen and Years And Years.

ITV show Ross Kemp Living With and Netflix series When They See Us have also been shortlisted.

In the documentary category, David Harewood’s Psychosis And Me, in which the actor investigated his own psychotic breakdown, is shortlisted alongside fellow BBC show Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.

The Little Mix star opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of cyberbullies in the programme.

Gareth Thomas: HIV And Me, in which the former Welsh rugby star lifted the lid on living with HIV, could also win.

Jesy Nelson (Ian West/PA)

Brit Award winners Stormzy, Dave and Mabel are among the names up for music gongs.

Bob Geldof will be awarded the Visionary Legacy Honour for his “outstanding contribution to the music industry and the phenomenal worldwide social and cultural impact his humanitarian efforts have had over the years.”

Winners will be chosen by a public vote and announced at the Visionary Honours, hosted by actress Sally Phillips, on March 18 in London.