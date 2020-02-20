Riverdale star Lili Reinhart says Luke Perry’s ‘spirit’ visited her in a dream

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart said the “spirit” of her late co-star Luke Perry visited her in a dream.

Reinhart, 23, stars as Betty Cooper on the popular teen drama, while Perry played the father of a major character.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 52, died in March after suffering a stroke.

I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him. Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side ✨ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 19, 2020

Reinhart wrote on Twitter that she dreamed of Perry and that his “spirit” visited her.

She said: “I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him.

“Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side.”

Perry played Fred Andrews on Riverdale, the father of KJ Apa’s character, Archie.

Advertising

Perry’s final film appearance came in Quentin Tarantino’s black comedy Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Fans criticised this month’s Oscars for omitting Perry from the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

Organisers blamed time constraints and said the late actor was honoured in the online version of the memorial.