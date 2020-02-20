Phillip Schofield takes family trip to Paris after revealing he is gay

Phillip Schofield has gone to Paris with his wife and their daughters after revealing he is gay.

The TV presenter posted pictures from his family trip on social media, including a selfie with his wife of 27 years, Stephanie.

He also uploaded a picture of himself, his wife with their daughters Ruby and Molly along with shots of the Eiffel Tower on his Instagram Stories.

Phillip Schofield with his wife and daughters on holiday in Paris (Phillip Schofield/Instagram)

Schofield, 57, is currently on a break from hosting ITV’s This Morning as it is the half-term holiday.

His trip with his family comes less than two weeks after he talked publicly about his sexuality for the first time.

He had written on Instagram that he had “been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay”.

Schofield later appeared as a guest on the daily morning programme, telling his co-host Holly Willoughby: “It’s funny because everyone I have spoken to, you have all been so supportive, so loving and caring.

“My entire family, to a person, have grabbed us and said ‘It’s OK, we love you, we are proud of you’, and every person I tell, it gets a little lighter and a little lighter.”

He later said that his wife had known he was gay “for a while” and said she was “the kindest, sweetest soul I could have possibly met”.

He told The Sun On Sunday that he did not know if his marriage would last, and declined to say if he was in a relationship with a man.

Stephanie told The Sun: “I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will.

“At the same time, we’ve been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they’ve been trying to make sense of it all for themselves.

“Our family has also been so supportive and will help us going forward.”

She went on: “Although this is difficult for us all, I support Phillip in this taking this brave step and I will still be there, holding his hand.

“Everyone should be proud to live their own truth.”

Schofield’s announcement triggered an outpouring of support, with fans and celebrities praising him for his courage to speak out.